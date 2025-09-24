Aahana Kumra, Dhanashree Patch Up, Clear The Air For Good

Aahana S Kumra, who has been winning hearts with her roller coaster journey on the much-talked-about reality show, Rise And Fall, is steadily proving her versatility as a strong contestant.

Known for her fierce and bold personality from the very start, Aahana recently showed a softer side in the latest episode.



In a heart-to-heart conversation, she decided to make peace with fellow contestant Dhanashree. Walking into the penthouse during a task, Aahana candidly admitted to Dhanashree, “I want to look at your face and say Hi when I'm out of the show. I’m sorry for whatever has happened. I really didn't mean it. It was someone else who asked the question, and that’s how it started.”



Aahana's sweet gesture struck the right chord, and the two eventually buried the hatchet. The episode ended on a warm note as Aahana and Dhanashree let go of past grievances and moving forward with mutual respect.

