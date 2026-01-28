AA23: Announcement Theme Logs a New Record on Social Media

#AA23 (Allu Arjun's 23rd movie), directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is one of the biggest movies currently in the making. The project was announced recently in the form of a theme song (also known as the announcement theme/BGM).



The news is that the song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has been on a roll. On Instagram, it has logged over 355,000 Reels in just 13 days since its release. This makes it the highest-ever number of Reels created for a movie announcement theme song.













Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this pan-India project will commence its shoot later this year. The yet-to-be-titled movie is being produced by the Naveen Yerneni-Y Ravi Shankar duo.

