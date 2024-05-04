Allari Naresh draws dismal openings?

Despite good promotions, young actor Allari Naresh fails to draw crowds for his latest release ‘Aa Okkati Adaku’ in the two Telugu states and he would be disappointed a bit. “The comedy film just managed to garner Rs 75 to 75 lakhs on day one and it is one of the dismal openings for Allari Naresh movies in recent times,” says a distributor, who adds, “Everybody thought that Allari Naresh doing a comic-caper after a gap would fetch good openings but it wasn’t the case.”

Allari Naresh went in for a image makeover and showed a new avatar in ‘Naandhi’ and spun box office magic. He turned an angry cop in ‘Ugram’ and it received critical acclaim. “It made some good collections too but not on par with ‘Naandhi’. Still, he explored different roles and proved his mettle,” he points out.

It remains to be seen, whether Allari Naresh who tasted success with laugh-riots like ‘Bendu Apparao’ and ‘Sudigadu’ would do more rib ticklers or would go back to action dramas.