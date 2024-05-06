Aa Okkati Adakku clocks mere Rs 3 crores, losing steam?

Popular actor Allari Naresh was expecting to spin box office magic with ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’ but would be disappointed a bit since his much-hyped comic caper just managed meager collections in the last three days. “The laugh-riot just garnered Rs 3 crore plus net collections in the last three days but is losing steam in many centres,” says a distributor. He claims that Allari Naresh’ comic one-liners failed to evoke laughter in theatres since most of them were stale and insipid. “Audience expected loads of jokes from Allari Naresh since he is known for his comedy timing but director Mallik failed to deliver the goods,” he adds.

Although some industry bigwigs are blaming it on scorching sun and IPL matches for dismal collections this weekend, he disagrees with it. “If the film didn’t boast good content and the victims of matrimony fraud don’t draw your attention and sympathy so it was a poor screenplay to be blamed, not anything else,” he points out.

Allari Naresh should do the sequel to his earlier blockbuster ‘Sudigadu’ since it was a spoof on Telugu cinema and it was the highest grosser in his career. “Sudigadu made more than Rs 19 crore collections so he could consider its sequel now,” he concludes.