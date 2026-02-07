A24 Secures ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Rights, Plans TV Series Reboot

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, released in 1974, was co-written and directed by Tobe Hooper. The film is widely considered genre-defining and remains one of the most influential horror movies ever made, shaping many later entries in the genre. It also popularised several slasher-film tropes, including the use of power tools as murder weapons.

After a competitive bidding process, independent studio A24 has acquired the franchise rights. The studio plans to begin with a television series and is also developing a film, currently in the early stages. Hollywood star Glen Powell will serve as an executive producer. Writer-director JT Mollner, known for Strange Darling (2023) and The Long Walk (2025), will direct the series.

The executive producing team also includes Roy Lee and Steven Schneider of Spooky Pictures, Stuart Manashil, Ben Ross of Image Nation, and Kim Henkel of Exurbia Films, who co-wrote the original film.

Powell said, “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is one of my favourite films. It defined a generation of horror and, over half a century later, remains one of the defining movies of my home state. I’m honoured to help bring a new chapter to such an iconic franchise with A24 and JT Mollner.”

Mollner added, “I’m not interested in remaking perfect films, and the original is a perfect film. Tobe Hooper and Kim Henkel created something bold and seminal that still stands as a gold standard for horror. This long-term exploration offers a fresh way in while honouring the existing folklore.”

Henkel said A24’s reputation for boundary-pushing genre cinema made it the right partner. “We believe this creative team gives us the best chance at a series that will be eye-opening and unexpected. There’s an epic story in the Chainsaw backstory,” she noted.

A24 is known for critically acclaimed films such as Moonlight (2016), Hereditary (2018), The Lighthouse (2019) and Marty Supreme (2025). The announcement has heightened fan anticipation, with many expecting the studio’s distinctive style to honour the original classic.