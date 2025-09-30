A Tale of Guilt, Secrets and Consequences

The line between responsibility and crime blurs in Sony LIV’s upcoming Tamil original, Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One. Starring the acclaimed Pasupathy, this intense thriller unravels a story of secrets, guilt, and choices that cannot be undone. Because some truths can be hidden but never buried.



Directed by Selvamani, the show is produced by Aquabulls/Happy Unicorn) and features national award winner Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli as a grieving mother and Vidaarth as a determined constable.

Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One promises a tense, character-driven narrative filled with twists, moral dilemmas, and the search for redemption.



Streaming soon, only on Sony LIV.

