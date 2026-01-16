A R Rahman’s Candid Remarks on Bollywood Music Spark Discussion

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman has made candid observations about the changing dynamics of Bollywood music, revealing that he often felt like an outsider in the Hindi film industry until the release of Taal.



In a recent interview, Rahman said he did not initially sense any exclusion. “Maybe I never got to know about it, or maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn’t feel any of this. In the past eight years, perhaps a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative now hold power,” he remarked.



Sharing his views on the current state of Bollywood music, Rahman suggested that the ecosystem has changed significantly. “It could even be communal in nature, but it is not directly in my face. I hear things like Chinese whispers—that a project was booked with me, but the music company went ahead and hired five composers instead. I take it positively. It gives me more time to chill with my family,” he said.



The maestro further clarified that he is not chasing assignments. “I am not in search of work. I don’t want to go looking for work. I want work to come to me—through sincerity. Whatever I deserve, I will get,” Rahman added.



Reflecting on his early Hindi film journey, Rahman noted that even after delivering acclaimed albums like Roja, Bombay, and Dil Se.., he was still considered an outsider. “Taal changed everything. It became a household album. It entered people’s kitchens, so to speak. Even today, many North Indians have it in their blood because it blends Punjabi, Hindi, and mountain influences,” he explained.



Rahman also touched upon the cultural and linguistic challenges faced by artists from the South. “It’s very difficult for a Tamil person to speak Hindi because of the deep emotional attachment we have to our language,” he concluded.