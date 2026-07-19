Proud Honour for Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas on National Award

Undisputed pan-India superstar Prabhas is celebrating a landmark achievement as his blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD has been honoured at the 72nd National Film Awards. The film received the prestigious Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award, adding yet another milestone to its remarkable journey and reaffirming its place as one of the biggest cinematic spectacles in recent Indian cinema.

Reacting to the prestigious honour, Prabhas took to his Instagram Stories to share the official award announcement poster with his millions of fans. The actor expressed his happiness and pride over the recognition, celebrating the achievement with the entire team behind the film. Sharing the post, he wrote, "A proud honour for the entire #Kalki2898AD family...." His heartfelt message reflected the collective effort that went into bringing the ambitious project to life and the joy of receiving one of Indian cinema's highest recognitions.

Since its release, Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD has captivated audiences with its grand scale, breathtaking visuals, and immersive storytelling. The film emerged as a massive box office success and was widely appreciated for pushing the boundaries of Indian filmmaking while delivering a larger-than-life cinematic experience. Winning the National Award is yet another testament to the film's widespread appreciation and enduring impact, further cementing its legacy as one of the defining blockbusters of its generation.

The recognition also marks another proud milestone in Prabhas' illustrious career. Widely regarded as the undisputed pan-India superstar, Prabhas has consistently headlined some of the biggest films in Indian cinema, earning immense love from audiences across languages and regions. From setting new benchmarks at the box office to being part of ambitious, high-concept entertainers, he continues to redefine the scale of Indian cinema with every project he takes on.

With Kalki 2898 AD now adding a prestigious National Award to its long list of achievements, the film's success story reaches yet another high point. As the undisputed pan-India superstar continues to scale new heights, audiences have plenty to look forward to with his exciting slate of upcoming films, including Fauzi, Spirit, Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam, and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2. With each project generating massive anticipation across the country, Prabhas continues to strengthen his position as one of Indian cinema's biggest and most celebrated stars.