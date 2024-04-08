A Malayalam Film Finds Russian Audiences

"Valatty", a touching movie narrating canine companionship, is set to captivate Russian audiences as it makes its debut in theaters under the title "Sabbash Ki Pubyak",Directed by Devan Jayakumar and produced by Vijay Babu and Friday Film House, the film narrates the endearing journey of two pet dogs in love.Scheduled for a theatrical release on April 25, this initiative marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between Indian and Russian film industries.The strategic partnership was signed between Shyam Kurup of Indywood Distribution Network and Maria Grost of Capella films at Los Angeles.Commenting on the partnership, Shyam kurup, Director of Indywood Distribution Network, said, "Dubbing of 'Valatty" into Russian is a landmark moment for both Indian and Russian cinema. This collaboration signifies the evolving landscape of global film distribution and the boundless potential for cultural exchange."As "Valatty" prepares to captivate Russian audiences, it symbolizes the indomitable spirit of cinematic storytelling and the enduring bond shared between cultures.Indywood distribution network is the cinema arm of Dubai based shipping conglomerate Aries Group.