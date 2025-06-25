A Fresh Wave of Laughter: Thiyaraa Cinema’s Upcoming Buddy Comedy Nears Completion

An exciting new Telugu buddy comedy is on its way, with shooting wrapped up and post-production progressing at a brisk pace. The untitled film, produced by Thiyaraa Cinema, brings together a vibrant cast and fresh talent behind the camera to tell a humorous and heartwarming story of friendship and change.

The film stars Rajesh Khanna, widely recognized for his viral SRH fan videos on Chai Bisket, alongside Pavan Krishna Mogilishetty, Sai Khadira, Siri Raasi, best known for her role in Mem Famous and Bhavana Reddy. Together, they bring life to the story of three close-knit friends who leave their village behind for a journey to Hyderabad, filled with unexpected twists, hilarious encounters, and emotional depth.

This project marks the directorial debut of Srikanth Appani, who also penned the script. Behind the lens is DOP Sai Vamshi Dachapalli, also making his debut, while the editing is handled by Uday Kiran. Kiran Lashetti handled the execution of the project. This team of debutants with precision and dedication has been instrumental in bringing the vision to life on behalf of Thiyaraa Cinema.

Currently, the team is into the post-production process, with dubbing underway and other finishing touches being added. With its mix of rural flavor, youthful energy, and comic flair, the film promises to offer audiences an engaging and relatable cinematic experience.

The title and release date are expected to be announced soon, as excitement builds for this heartfelt and humorous journey to hit the big screen.