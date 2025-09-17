A Father-Daughter Bond Takes Center Stage in 'Beauty', Release Date Confirmed

Beauty is set to hit theaters on September 19, bringing a poignant story to the big screen. The movie, which has already garnered praise for its teaser, trailer, and songs, is a joint production by Zee Studios, Maruthi Team Product, and Vanara Celluloid, produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala and Umesh Kumar Bhansal. It stars Ankith Koya and Nilakhi in the lead roles.



The film is written and directed by JSS Vardhan. The story and screenplay were penned by RV Subrahmanyam.



Senior actor VK Naresh, speaking about the film, stated that the movie's true essence lies in its beautiful theme and soul. He remarked that writer Subbu’s story has been wonderfully brought to life by director Vardhan, calling the film a "symphony of craft where everything has fallen into place perfectly." Naresh was so confident in the film's organic feel that he declared he would give one lakh rupees to anyone who felt otherwise. He highlighted a powerful emotional core, saying the interval would "leave viewers amazed" and the second half would "speak for itself."



Naresh explained that the film's true beauty lies in the emotion of a father who, like a "compound wall," stands strong for his family. He said that girls watching the movie would be reminded of their fathers and "not be able to hold back tears."



Actress Vasuki also shared her perspective, saying that the film carries the perfect amount of emotion, compelling viewers to react authentically. She mentioned that as a mother herself, she found the story's point to be very relatable. She believed that every mother and daughter would connect with the film's essence of "responsibility and understanding," particularly its focus on the world of today's young women and their bond with their fathers. Vasuki expressed her sincere hope that the girls who watch this film will reconcile differences with their fathers and strengthen those relationships.

