A Fan of Nani Goes the Extra Mile—Literally—to Meet His Idol

A fan named Varada cycled all the way from Tirupati to Hyderabad, covering hundreds of kilometers just to meet Nani. His determination and passion paid off when he finally met the actor and spent a few memorable moments with him, expressing heartfelt admiration for his work.













There’s no doubt that Nani has built a strong connection with audiences over the years. With successful films like Dasara and Hi Nanna, he continues to expand his fan base.

Beyond acting, he has also proven his mettle as a producer with the popular HIT franchise. His recent production Court has been appreciated for addressing sensitive issues like caste discrimination.



Nani is currently gearing up for his upcoming film The Paradise, where he appears in a striking new makeover. The film features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead.



Veteran actor Mohan Babu will be seen playing a Muslim don, while Raghav Juyal—known for his role in Kill—is set to portray a key character. The action-adventure unfolds across Rayalaseema and the Old City.



This fan’s incredible journey is yet another reminder of the powerful bond between stars and their admirers—something Nani continues to inspire with every film.