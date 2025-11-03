A Fan Moment: Nara Lokesh and Brahmini with Sachin Tendulkar

It was a fascinating and heartwarming moment when Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT and Human Resources Development, Nara Lokesh, his wife Nara Brahmini, and their family met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently. The meeting radiated warmth, admiration, and a genuine fan spirit.

Sachin appeared relaxed in his signature casual style, wearing a black shirt and white trousers, while Lokesh and Brahmini donned the Indian team’s blue jerseys as they posed with the “God of Cricket.”



The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The atmosphere was electric as Team India battled for its maiden title, and the occasion became even more memorable with Tendulkar’s presence.



Sharing his excitement on social media, Lokesh posted: “Met the legend himself. The tales about his humility and warmth are absolutely true, and it was a privilege to experience them first-hand. Thank you, Sachin, for inspiring generations as the God of Cricket and for being an even better human being.”



In another post, Lokesh added that it was special to cheer for Team India and celebrate the rise of women’s cricket alongside his family.



“Electric atmosphere at DY Patil Stadium as India takes on South Africa for a maiden title — nothing beats sharing this moment as a family, inspiring the next generation to dream bigger,” he wrote.



The meeting wasn’t just a photo opportunity between prominent personalities; it was a celebration of cricket’s unifying spirit and its power to inspire generations.