A Day Before Release, 'They Call Him OG' Sells Out 'Mirai' Screens

Just a day remains before Pawan Kalyan's film, They Call Him OG, hits theaters, and it's already a sensation on social media. Fans are in a frenzy, eagerly anticipating their demi-god's movie release.

In a remarkable gesture, producer TG Vishwa Prasad, whose film Mirai was released on September 5th, has offered screens in the Uttarandhra region for the paid premieres and Day 1 shows of They Call Him OG. Mirai continues to perform well at the box office and is still running in theaters. This kind act has garnered significant appreciation and applause from Pawan's fans.



Not just in Uttarandhra, in other territories too, the Teja Sajja-starring adventure fantasy has made way for OG. Vishwa Prasad, who has previously produced Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej's BRO, has made the gesture out of his respect for the Deputy CM of AP.

"From 26th September, MIRAI will be available in those screens (sic)," producer SKN stated.