A Birthday Treat for Fans: Sujeeth Releases New They Call Him OG Poster

Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his birthday today, and social media is flooded with wishes from celebrities, fans, and the general public. He enjoys a massive fan following.



To surprise his audience, director Sujeeth has unveiled a new poster from his upcoming film, They Call Him OG. The poster features a stylish Pawan Kalyan perched atop a classic black Dodge. "Every era gets a star. But only once in history comes a phenomenon like Pawan Kalyan," the makers wrote.



Pawan Kalyan's laid-back yet commanding presence, coupled with the classic car design, is charming.



Sujeeth shared the poster on Instagram, which you can see in his post below.













The film is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari and is slated to hit the big screens on September 25, 2025. S.S. Thaman composed the music for the film. Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj and a host of others feature in OG.

