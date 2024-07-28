Salman Khan Best Bigg Boss Host, finds Hunch Poll

Gen Z, the trendsetters of today, navigate a world where they love watching dramatic reality shows like ‘ Big Boss’. Big Boss, as a reality show, is known for its drama, controversies, and entertainment value. Salman Khan, a popular Bollywood actor, brings his charisma, charm, and unique hosting style to the show, which attracts a large audience.





A recent poll conducted by a user on Hunch, a popular social discovery app, revealed insightful preferences among Gen Z regarding their choice of host for the reality show Big Boss. The poll results showcased a clear frontrunner as chosen by 756 Gen Z voters: 74.9% of the voters of Generation Z agree that Salman Khan is the better choice for Big Boss. Salman Khan's presence adds a certain star power to the show, and his interactions with the contestants, including his advice, scoldings, and humorous moments, make the show more engaging. Additionally, his ability to handle tense situations and mediate conflicts between the contestants adds a different dimension to the show.

19.2% of Generation Z voters enjoy Anil Kapoor as a host on Big Boss too as his energy and enthusiasm are infectious, his versatility as an actor and his charismatic personality appeal to a wide range of audiences, drawing more viewers to the show. His presence adds a different flavour to the hosting dynamic, creating a fresh and engaging experience for the viewers.



Lastly, the remaining 6% of the young audience feels that Karan Johar is also decent as a host as he combines entertainment, drama, and empathy, resonates with the audience, making the show more engaging and entertaining.



The poll results reflect a clear preference for Generation Zee’s favourite Big Boss host.