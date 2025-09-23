Live: 71st National Film Awards 2025
Ekta Kapoor honoured for shaping Indian storytelling; top actors, producers celebrated at the ceremony
The 71st National Film Awards 2025 celebrated India’s finest cinematic talent, with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Rani Mukherji receiving top honours. The ceremony also highlighted the remarkable contributions of producers and storytellers who have shaped the industry.
Veteran producer Ekta Kapoor, whose work has transformed Indian television and popular culture for over three decades, was lauded for her influence on storytelling. Known for iconic shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and the Naagin franchise, Kapoor has been a household name long before the streaming era.
Her contributions were formally recognised with the Padma Shri in 2020 and the International Emmy Directorate Award in 2023, making her the first Indian woman producer to receive the global accolade.
“The evolution of storytelling, amplified by technology and the new generation’s engagement, has become a true blessing for good cinema,” said Jitendra Mishra, producer of The Silent Epidemic, praising the role of innovation and fresh talent in shaping modern Indian cinema.
The 71st National Film Awards also underscored the continued excellence of actors, directors, and producers who contribute to the country’s rich cinematic heritage.
Live Updates
- 23 Sept 2025 5:21 PM IST
5 Child Artists Bag National Awards
Bhargav Sunita Rabnakanti Jagtap – Naal 2 (Marathi)
Shrinivas Pokale – Naal 2 (Marathi)
Treesha Vivek Thosar – Naal 2 (Marathi)
Kabir Shashi Khandare – Gypey (Marathi)
Sukribi Vanl Bandreddi – Gandhi Tabha Chobbu (Telugu)
-
- 23 Sept 2025 5:17 PM IST
Best Male Playback Singer
Baby (Telugu), PVNS Rohit
- 23 Sept 2025 5:15 PM IST
Best Female Playback Singer
Shilpa Rao for Jawan (Hindi)
- 23 Sept 2025 5:13 PM IST
Best Cinematography
The Kerala Story, Cinematographer Prashantanu Mohapatra
- 23 Sept 2025 5:12 PM IST
Best Screenplay
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Wilber Deepak Kingrani
- 23 Sept 2025 5:11 PM IST
Best Screenplay
Baby (Telugu), Screenplay by Wiber Sai Rajesh Neelam
- 23 Sept 2025 5:10 PM IST
Best Sound Design
Film: Animal, Sound Designer Hariharan Muralidharan
- 23 Sept 2025 5:09 PM IST
Best Production Design2018 – Everyone is a Hero (Malayalam), Mohandas P
- 23 Sept 2025 5:01 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur Wins Two Awards
Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur wins Best Make-up and Best Costume Design, credited to Shrikant Jagannath Desal.
- 23 Sept 2025 4:59 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Wins Best Music Direction (Background Score)
Animal (Hindi), Music Director Harshavardhan Rameshwar