The 71st National Film Awards 2025 celebrated India’s finest cinematic talent, with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Rani Mukherji receiving top honours. The ceremony also highlighted the remarkable contributions of producers and storytellers who have shaped the industry.

Veteran producer Ekta Kapoor, whose work has transformed Indian television and popular culture for over three decades, was lauded for her influence on storytelling. Known for iconic shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and the Naagin franchise, Kapoor has been a household name long before the streaming era.

Her contributions were formally recognised with the Padma Shri in 2020 and the International Emmy Directorate Award in 2023, making her the first Indian woman producer to receive the global accolade.

“The evolution of storytelling, amplified by technology and the new generation’s engagement, has become a true blessing for good cinema,” said Jitendra Mishra, producer of The Silent Epidemic, praising the role of innovation and fresh talent in shaping modern Indian cinema.

The 71st National Film Awards also underscored the continued excellence of actors, directors, and producers who contribute to the country’s rich cinematic heritage.