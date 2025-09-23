 Top
DC Correspondent
23 Sept 2025 3:41 PM IST

Ekta Kapoor honoured for shaping Indian storytelling; top actors, producers celebrated at the ceremony

The 71st National Film Awards 2025 recognised cinematic excellence with Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherji, Vikrant Massey among winners and lauded Ekta Kapoor for her transformative contribution to Indian television and film.

The 71st National Film Awards 2025 celebrated India’s finest cinematic talent, with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Rani Mukherji receiving top honours. The ceremony also highlighted the remarkable contributions of producers and storytellers who have shaped the industry.


Veteran producer Ekta Kapoor, whose work has transformed Indian television and popular culture for over three decades, was lauded for her influence on storytelling. Known for iconic shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and the Naagin franchise, Kapoor has been a household name long before the streaming era.

Her contributions were formally recognised with the Padma Shri in 2020 and the International Emmy Directorate Award in 2023, making her the first Indian woman producer to receive the global accolade.

“The evolution of storytelling, amplified by technology and the new generation’s engagement, has become a true blessing for good cinema,” said Jitendra Mishra, producer of The Silent Epidemic, praising the role of innovation and fresh talent in shaping modern Indian cinema.

The 71st National Film Awards also underscored the continued excellence of actors, directors, and producers who contribute to the country’s rich cinematic heritage.


Live Updates

2025-09-23 10:11:40




 


  • 23 Sept 2025 5:17 PM IST

    Best Male Playback Singer

    Baby (Telugu), PVNS Rohit



  • 23 Sept 2025 5:15 PM IST

    Best Female Playback Singer

    Shilpa Rao for Jawan (Hindi)



  • 23 Sept 2025 5:13 PM IST

    Best Cinematography

    The Kerala Story, Cinematographer Prashantanu Mohapatra


  • 23 Sept 2025 5:12 PM IST

    Best Screenplay

    Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Wilber Deepak Kingrani


  • 23 Sept 2025 5:11 PM IST

    Best Screenplay

    Baby (Telugu), Screenplay by Wiber Sai Rajesh Neelam



     



  • 23 Sept 2025 5:10 PM IST

    Best Sound Design

    Film: Animal, Sound Designer Hariharan Muralidharan


  • 23 Sept 2025 5:09 PM IST

    Best Production Design


    2018 – Everyone is a Hero (Malayalam), Mohandas P


  • 23 Sept 2025 5:01 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur Wins Two Awards

    Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur wins Best Make-up and Best Costume Design, credited to Shrikant Jagannath Desal.


  • 23 Sept 2025 4:59 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Wins Best Music Direction (Background Score)

    Animal (Hindi), Music Director Harshavardhan Rameshwar


