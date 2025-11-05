₹700 Popcorn, ₹400 Coke: Are Multiplexes Pricing Out Moviegoers?

The Supreme Court has raised concern over skyrocketing food and beverage prices in multiplexes, cautioning that unchecked rates could eventually drive moviegoers away and leave cinema halls deserted.

Popcorn costs more than a ticket

A tub of popcorn now starts above ₹500 and can hit ₹700 with flavours. A ₹50 soft drink outside becomes ₹400 inside. Even water costs ₹100. Add weekend tickets priced ₹400-₹1,200, and a family movie night has turned into a luxury outing. Director Teja, who also owns a cinema hall in Visakhapatnam, calls popcorn the perfect example of the pricing gap. “A pack that sells for ₹100 in a single-screen theatre is priced between ₹500 and ₹700 in multiplexes.

Add soft drinks and nachos, and a family ends up spending nearly ₹1,000 — that’s simply unaffordable for most people. These prices are keeping middle-class audiences and youngsters away from theatres.”

“Cinema is no longer affordable”

“Cinema has become unaffordable for middle- and lower-class audiences due to exorbitant ticket prices and food costs. Nowadays, even a cup of coffee costs ₹350,” says the director.

He draws a parallel to Mumbai, “A top multiplex official once told me they earn more from food than tickets. Multiplexes chase fewer customers and higher margins; single screens thrive on affordability.”

Bigger Screens, Bigger Emotion

Teja argues single screens still deliver the true cinematic experience. “They have bigger screens and better sound systems, giving audiences that larger-than-life feel. Multiplexes often reduce screen size to accommodate more theatres.”

Cracks in the Cinema Business

With many theatres shutting in Telugu states, Teja says, “People come only for big-star films. Ticket and snack pricing is driving audiences away.” A leading exhibitor argues premium comes at a price, he says, “Curated food, ambience and top-class viewing don’t come cheap. Professionals want comfort and are ready to pay. It’s about audience choice.”

Popcorn vs OTT

With OTT already changing viewing habits, the battle for footfalls may now hinge on the snack counter. If pricing continues unchecked, the movie-theatre experience might fade.

“Cap Ticket Prices”

Noted distributor Varadha Reddy has urged the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments to follow Karnataka’s ₹200 ticket-cap model, currently under legal challenge. “A price ceiling is crucial for Telugu theatres. Tickets shouldn’t cross ₹100 in single screens and ₹200 in multiplexes — that’s the only way to bring back middle- and lower-income audiences.”

He says premium pricing has spiralled beyond big-star films. “Earlier, only superstar releases were expensive. Now even Tier-2 heroes push for ₹299 ticket. ”

“Small Films Built Big Filmmakers”

Exhibitor Madala Ramakrishna warns that rising ticket and snack prices are crushing new talent. “Small films created legends — Dasari, Viswanath, Bapu, Trivikram, Sekhar Kammula. If young filmmakers can’t draw audiences because tickets cost a bomb, how will the next generation emerge?”

Recalling olden days, he says, “We once had ₹30, ₹50, ₹70 and ₹100 tickets. Today, 95% of seats are above ₹200. Cinema was the poor man’s entertainment — now it’s a luxury.”