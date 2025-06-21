7 Iconic Nawazuddin Siddiqui Dialogues from Gangs of Wasseypur on its 13th Anniversary

It’s been 13 years since Gangs of Wasseypur stormed Indian cinema with its gritty realism, unforgettable characters, and razor-sharp dialogues. At the heart of the saga was Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s legendary performance as Faizal Khan, a reluctant heir who transforms into a feared gangster. His quiet intensity and perfectly timed delivery gave us some of the most iconic lines in Indian film history. Here's a look at 7 of his most memorable dialogues:





1. “Baap ka badla lene ke liye, Faizal Khan ban gaya main.” – A declaration of transformation. This line marked the beginning of Faizal’s journey from stoner to don.

2. “Pehle cigarette peeta tha, ab ganja bhi peene laga hoon... Sardar Khan ka beta hoon.” – A darkly comic reminder of his legacy and inner turmoil, delivered with signature deadpan charm.

3. “Tum log sirf maarte ho, hum log kehte hain aur maarte hain.” – A chilling flex of power and style, setting Faizal apart from his enemies.

4. “Tum logon ko kya lagta hai, Sardar Khan ka beta kuch nahi karega?” – The underdog’s roar. This line signaled that Faizal was no longer in anyone’s shadow.

5. “Duniya ko sabak sikhana hai... ke Faizal Khan zinda hai.” – Vengeance with swagger. A mic-drop moment that lingers long after the credits roll.

6. “Zyada bolne wale mar jaate hain, chup rehne wale badla lete hain.” – A line that perfectly captures the philosophy of survival in Wasseypur.

7. “Ghar mein sab mujhe nalayak samajhte hain... lekin asli game abhi shuru hoga.” – From overlooked to unstoppable — Faizal Khan’s legacy, summed up.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t just play Faizal Khan. He became him and these lines are proof of that unforgettable transformation.





On the workfront Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in I am not an actor, Raat Akeli Hai 2 and Indian adaptation of House