6 Films That Define 'World Of Raanjhana' Creator's Cinematic Legacy

As we celebrate filmmaker Aanand L Rai's birthday on June 28, it’s a great moment to look back at the films that made him one of Hindi cinema’s most distinctive voices. Born in 1971 and raised in Delhi, Rai carved a space of his own in the industry—telling stories that felt personal, rooted, and refreshingly honest. From big emotions to middle-India backdrops, his films have brought a unique blend of heart and humanity to the big screen.

Tanu Weds Manu (2011)





This is where it all first fell into place. Tanu Weds Manu wasn't your typical Bollywood rom-com. The Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan starrer had an earthy charm, a dash of unpredictability, and characters that felt like people you might know. Rai took a boy-meets-girl tale and spun it into something rich and layered, set against the vibrant chaos of small-town India. His brand of slice-of-life humour and emotional realism made it an unexpected hit and marked the arrival of a filmmaker with a sharp eye for character and culture.

Raanjhanaa (2013)





With Raanjhanaa, Rai upped the emotional stakes. He made a bold call by introducing Dhanush to Hindi cinema - a visionary move that came long before cross-industry collaborations were the norm. The story of Kundan and Zoya (played by Sonam Kapoor), set in the lanes of Benaras, brought together themes of love, heartbreak, politics, and religion. Rai pulled no punches, and the result was a film that stirred audiences and sparked conversation. Raanjhanaa went on to became a cult hit, remembered for its passion, music, and emotional complexity - the recent success of it’s 12th year celebrations being a testament to its lasting impact.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)





Sequels rarely outshine the original, but Tanu Weds Manu Returns proved to be a glorious exception. Rai revisited his beloved characters and took their story forward with humour, depth, and intuitive storytelling. Kangana Ranaut delivered a knockout double performance, and Rai expertly navigated the messiness of marriage, identity, and second chances. A bold, funny, and sharply observed narrative showcased Rai’s knack for turning everyday chaos into pure cinematic gold.

Zero (2018)





With Zero, Rai embraced risk on every front. Casting Shah Rukh Khan as a vertically challenged man with sky-high dreams was a bold move. The film also featured Anushka Sharma as a scientist with cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif as a troubled superstar - two distinct, yet emotionally rich characters, that brought vulnerability and glamour to the narrative. Beyond its emotional ambition, Zero raised the bar for visual effects in the country, showcasing a level of technical finesse rarely seen in mainstream Indian cinema at the time. While reactions were mixed, the film stood out for Rai’s fearless blend of fantasy, technology, and heart, which was proof that he’s never been one to shy away from a creative challenge.

Atrangi Re (2021)





Atrangi Re had a playful charm on the surface, but beneath it lay a deeply moving message. What began as a colourful love triangle between Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar slowly unraveled into a deeper exploration of trauma, mental health, and the blurred lines between reality and imagination. Set against the backdrops of Bihar and Tamil Nadu, with an grand A.R. Rahman score, Rai stitched together a story that showcased his evolution as a filmmaker willing to tackle psychologically challenging subjects while maintaining his signature emotional depth.

Raksha Bandhan (2022)





With Raksha Bandhan, Rai returned to familiar ground with heartfelt family stories in a small-town setting. Akshay Kumar played a loving brother juggling personal dreams and social pressures, with dowry, woman’s empowerment and tradition forming the emotional core. The film blended social commentary with warmth and simplicity, reinforcing Rai’s belief in using intimate relationships to talk about bigger societal realities.