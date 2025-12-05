50 Years Of Sholay: Iconic ’Yeh Dosti’ Bike In Bengaluru
Iconic Sholay's bike memorabilia is still fit for short rides.
Bengaluru: For those who remember the song Ye Dosti Hum Nahie Chodenge from the epic 1975 film Sholay, where late actor Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan are seen riding a motorbike with a sidecar, which went on to become a symbol of friendship of Jai and Veeru, the main heroes of the film, well, there’s some good news! The motorbike with a Mysore connection is in safe hands and in the Garden City of Bengaluru, Karnataka.
The bike make which is a BSA WM20 motorbike, is from the Second World War era, and was manufactured by the Birmingham Small Arms Company in 1942. Retired IAS officer L.K. Atheeq acquired the bike in 2022 after a friend alerted him about the sale of this Sholay memorabilia.
The motorcycle bears the original Mysore State registration number - MYB 3047. The song and several important sequences of Sholay were filmed at Ramadevara Betta in Ramanagara district, located near Bangalore. The motorbike, which can manage for short rides, has been preserved by Mr Atheeq at his home.
Preserved with care, the iconic motorbike continues to celebrate the legacy of Sholay, connecting generations of film lovers to one of Indian cinema's most unforgettable moments.
( Source : PTI )
