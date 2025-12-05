50 Years Of Sholay: Iconic ’Yeh Dosti’ Bike In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: For those who remember the song Ye Dosti Hum Nahie Chodenge from the epic 1975 film Sholay, where late actor Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan are seen riding a motorbike with a sidecar, which went on to become a symbol of friendship of Jai and Veeru, the main heroes of the film, well, there’s some good news! The motorbike with a Mysore connection is in safe hands and in the Garden City of Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The bike make which is a BSA WM20 motorbike, is from the Second World War era, and was manufactured by the Birmingham Small Arms Company in 1942. Retired IAS officer L.K. Atheeq acquired the bike in 2022 after a friend alerted him about the sale of this Sholay memorabilia.

