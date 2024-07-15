From Jaideep Ahlawat’s Hawkeye to Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaali Awaazein

With a rising interest for audio entertainment, A-list celebrities have been taking to the audio format—lending their voices to audio series—forging a deeper connection with audiences. From nail-biting thrillers, and murder mysteries to heartwarming romances and comedies that will leave you in splits, there is something for everyone. Whether you’re working out, commuting or going about your daily chores, get ready to be transported to new audio worlds with your favourite actors. Discover the top 5 trending audio series on Audible, voiced by some of today's most beloved celebrities!



Kaali Awaazein



Narrated by: Amitabh Bachchan (Written by: Mantramugdh Productions)

Picture Courtesy : DC



Whether you’re a boomer, millennial or Gen Z, Amitabh Bachchan’s voice is unmissable and has a fanbase of its own. Inspired by ghost stories, supernatural sightings and strange phenomena reported from the most haunted places across India, Kaali Awaazein is a psychological thriller narrated by Amitabh Bachchan. Every episode features a new story and an immersive 3D sound experience that will place you at the very centre of the story. Friendly warning - Listen to it with the lights on or it’ll haunt you for many nights to come!



Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye



Narrated by: Jaideep Ahlawat, Prajakta Koli, Jennifer Winget, Suchitra Pillai, and more (Written by: Marvel & J. Holtham)

Picture Courtesy : DC

Voiced by the much-loved actor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Jennifer Winget along with youth icon and content creator, Prajakta Koli, Wastelanders: Hawkeye is a Hindi Audible Original podcast series.





The sole survivor of the Avengers, Hawkeye voiced by Jaideep Ahlawat is now a sideshow freak, re-living the worst day of his life for paying audiences. He's surly, broken, and losing his sight when an unexpected visitor, his estranged 17-year-old daughter Ash (Prajakta Koli) on her quest for vengeance after losing her best friend and joins him on a secret mission: killing every last person responsible for the deaths of those he loved the most. Tune into this gripping Hindi Audible Original podcast series to experience Jaideep Ahlawat’s stellar performance as Hawkeye and Jennifer and Prajakta do the unimaginable in this audio series!



Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord The sole survivor of the Avengers, Hawkeye voiced by Jaideep Ahlawat is now a sideshow freak, re-living the worst day of his life for paying audiences. He's surly, broken, and losing his sight when an unexpected visitor, his estranged 17-year-old daughter Ash (Prajakta Koli)on her quest for vengeance after losing her best friend and joins him on a secret mission: killing every last person responsible for the deaths of those he loved the most. Tune into this gripping Hindi Audible Original podcast series to experience Jaideep Ahlawat’s stellar performance as Hawkeye and Jennifer and Prajakta do the unimaginable in this audio series!

Narrated by: Saif Ali Khan, Vrajesh Hirjee, Sushant Divgikr, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anangsha Biswas, and more (Written by: Marvel & Benjamin Percy) (Written by: Marvel & Benjamin Percy)

Picture Courtesy : DC



Did you catch Saif Ali Khan's debut in Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord, his first-ever audio project? This is the inaugural season of the complete Wastelanders series. Set in a gripping post-apocalyptic future, it explores an intriguing alternate world of the Marvel Universe. Saif Ali Khan brings Peter Quill to life alongside Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost, and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter. Tune into this thrilling saga where supervillains have triumphed over heroes and let the audio series transport you into an action-packed adventure you won't want to miss!



Woh Kaun Thi?



Narrated by: Rohit Bose Roy (Written by: Atul Kumar Sharma, Pratteek Pakhare)





Television’s favourite, Rohit Bose Roy is on Audible! In this series, he plays the role of a newly appointed SHO Inspector Vijay Desai. A troubled farmer informs him of an encounter with a mysterious and terrified woman who claims to be a witness to a murder. Vijay investigates the murder scene. The mysterious identities of the victim and woman lead him to a dangerous maze. Vijay is on a mission to find the elusive woman but would this quest cost him his life? Listen to this series to find out!



The Girl in Room 105



Narrated by: Chetan Bhagat, Akshay Anand Kohli, and more (Written by: Chetan Bhagat) Television’s favourite, Rohit Bose Roy is on Audible! In this series, he plays the role of a newly appointed SHO Inspector Vijay Desai. A troubled farmer informs him of an encounter with a mysterious and terrified woman who claims to be a witness to a murder. Vijay investigates the murder scene. The mysterious identities of the victim and woman lead him to a dangerous maze. Vijay is on a mission to find the elusive woman but would this quest cost him his life? Listen to this series to find out!(Written by: Chetan Bhagat)

Picture Courtesy : DC

The Girl in Room 105 is a story of a love-struck Keshav, who is struggling to get over his ex-girlfriend. 4 years after their break up, she messages him and they agree to meet. But it was far from the closure he was desperately seeking. An unlove story, this is quite unlike the regular stories you would have heard before. Tune into this fast-paced, funny thriller about obsessive love and finding purpose in life against the backdrop of contemporary India.









