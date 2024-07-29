5 Roaring shows to binge on Animal Planet and discovery+ ahead of International Tiger Day

Ahead of International Tiger Day, Warner Bros. Discovery brings you a collection of shows on the majestic ruler of the jungle. Celebrating their ferocity and grace, this curated list features some of the big cat’s iconic tales that you can find on discovery+. Captured in its truest essence, viewers can dive straight into the heart-pounding narratives and raw adventures of the most beloved and feared apex predator. Roar along with these special shows all day on Animal Planet on July 29th!



This list contains powerful stories such as the struggles of 4 tigress sisters in ‘Tigress Blood’, a wildlife enthusiast’s dream to conserve tigers in ‘Tigerland’, and a father and son duo embarking on a mission to find their beloved tiger Sultan in ‘Looking for Sultan’, and many more. Whether you’re a wildlife enthusiast or someone simply curious about these wild cats, these shows are sure to immerse you into their world. Here are five must-watch shows that promise to both educate and entertain you. Tigress Blood

Picture Courtesy : By arrangement

Tigers are lone predators, but in this captivating coming-of-age docu-series, witness how 4 tigresses battle to the death for control of their land and their intense fight for survival. Alone, each sister struggles. But together they take on dangerous prey, climaxing in a one-of-a-kind filmed hunt for a sloth bear.



Tigerland

Picture Courtesy : By Arrangement

A century ago there were more than 10,000 tigers on the planet. Today there are less than 4,000. Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker, Ross Kauffman, the documentary successfully takes the audience through the journey of two conservationists, late Kailash Sankhala, the former director of India’s Project Tiger and Pavel Fomenko, a tiger expert in Russia. United by the same passion, but separated by 50 years, Pavel Fomenko sets off on his mission by bringing together conservationists and the local populations of India and Bhutan where the last tigers roam. This 2-hour film unveils Fomenko’s path, as he revisits Sankhala’s work through archival footage, animation, and anecdotes narrated by his grandson Amit Sankhala.



Looking for Sultan

Picture Courtesy : By arrangement

Meet Sultan, the tiger of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve who went missing overnight. Father and son duo Mike and Gautam, take on the quest to unravel this strange disappearance. As professional filmmakers, both recount filming him since he was a cub and are now trying to put the pieces together to solve this mystery. But fear looms since tigers once out of the park face many unprecedented challenges such as poachers and angry farmers. Tune in to see how the father and son duo try their best to find Sultan before it’s too late.



Living with Maneaters

Picture Courtesy : By arrangement

Living with a man-eating carnivore wouldn’t exactly be on someone’s bucket list. But from the deserts to the forests, there has always been a struggle for human coexistence with the big cats: tigers, lions, and leopards with a strong sense of fear that has grappled generations. With the help of ancient traditions, unified passions, and new ideas watch how they come together in this one-and-a-half-hour documentary to solve humanity’s oldest conflicts.







Extinct or Alive: The Tasmania Tiger

Picture Courtesy : By arrangement

Although declared extinct 80 years ago, the ferocious Tasmanian Tiger captures the attention of a trio of experts who venture deep into the Australian island of Tasmania in search of one of the most terrifying predators to walk the Earth. In this episode of the Extinct or Alive series, take a look at the journey of Forrest Galante and his team as they engage with several eyewitnesses to find the most sought after extinct animal on the planet.









