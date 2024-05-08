Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan is all set to knock on your doors on 31st May 2024. The classic kid movie brings the most popular super hero Chhota Bheem live in action on the big screen with his Sena. Here are the five reasons why one should catch the movie in the theatres this summer.







- Live action

The live-action movie stars Anupam Kher, Yagya Bhasin, Makrand Deshpande in pivotal roles and for the very first time Chhota Bheem won't be an animated character but a live character on the screens and what a delight it is going to be to watch Chhota Bheem and his Sena to take over the screens this summer.





- Movie directed by the original creators of the popular animation series.

The movie is directed by Rajiv Chilika himself who is the OG creator of Chhota Bheem under his animation studio Green Gold Animation. It is going to be interesting to watch these characters come alive on the screens from the lens of the original creators.





- Cultural references

Chhota Bheem is a tale that has a touch of Indian culture, folklore, and mythology making it an entertaining & educational watch for the kids.





- Storyline

Chhota Bheem & the Curse of Damyaan comes with an interesting storyline that celebrates friendship, teamwork, valor, and Bheem’s dedication to save his village Dholakpur from the deadly curse and the villain who is non-stoppable.





- Life lessons that your children can take away

Chhota Bheem has a massive impact on the children and it surely is going to be an entertaining as well as educational watch for your children this summer. Children can imbibe a lot of qualities like great bonds of friendship, courage, and bravery from Chhota Bheem and his Sen.

Directed by Rajiv Chilaka and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Megha Chilaka, Chhota Bheem and The Curse of Damyaan is written by Niraj Vikram and co-produced by Srinivas Chilakalapudi along with Bharath Laxmipati. The film is all set to hit theaters on May 31, 2024.

