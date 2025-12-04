5 Films That Prove Longer Runtimes Can Hit Big

Indian audiences have never feared a long film; if anything, we’ve embraced them when the story earns the scale. This isn’t new ever since Sholay (1975), a film that famously ran over 3 hours and still became a cultural landmark, Indian filmgoers have proven that if the story grips, length only amplifies the experience. With Sholay once again in the news ahead of its rerelease next week, it’s a timely reminder that runtime has never been a barrier to impact in Indian cinema.

From sprawling epics to character-driven sagas, some of India’s biggest cultural and box-office triumphs have come from movies that dared to take their time. These films use length for building worlds, conflicts, emotions and payoffs that simply wouldn’t land in a clipped two-hour runtime.

Here's looking at some of the most timeless movies of our times that refused to be contained in stipulated runtimes –



Gadar 2



The film leans fully into its emotional DNA, holding on to the recall of its original, weaving in patriotism, high-stakes action, and family bonds. The duration allows emotional reunions and father–son thread to build properly rather than feeling rushed.

Animal



This is not a plot-based film; it’s a psychological exploration of a flawed man. The length lets us sit uncomfortably inside Ranbir Kapoor’s character his love, his rage, his warped loyalty, his messy moral code. Sandeep Reddy Vanga stages operatic showdowns, slick action sequences, multi-generational conflict and explosive music pieces.

Arjun Reddy

The film is designed as an emotional X-ray. Arjun’s heartbreak, self-sabotage, addiction and slow repair all need room. A shorter version would’ve felt like highlights and disjointed. Vanga ensures that the full version feels like immersion. What works is its rawness and the film gives you the highs and lows without rushing the transitions. The length becomes part of the film’s identity.

Pushpa 2: The Rule



While the first part of Pushpa was the testing ground, Part 2 expands the universe dramatically, from politics, gang rivalries, betrayals and the legend of Pushpa Raj itself. The film leans into scale with bigger stunts, bigger emotional arcs and a larger-than-life hero myth.

Dhurandhar



Aditya Dhar takes the tradition to new space as he assembles a formidable ensemble cast headlined by Ranveer Singh, along with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. Given the complexity of the story, the shifting loyalties, covert ops, political intrigue, underground networks, betrayals and a sprawling ensemble arc, the film’s runtime is only necessary.