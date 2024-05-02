31 Years of Rajesh Khanna starrer Swarg: Anees Bazmee Celebrates his Writing Debut



Anees Bazmee Looks Back on His First Film as a Writer; says, "I still can't believe it's been 31 years.."

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee recently took to social media to commemorate the 31st anniversary of "Swarg," a film that holds a special place in his heart. Released in 1990, "Swarg" marked Bazmee's debut as a writer and remains a classic of Hindi cinema.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film starred Rajesh Khanna, Juhi Chawla, and Govinda. The story revolves around a businessman and his devoted servant, Krishna (played by Govinda). "Swarg" was a critical and commercial success, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 1990.

Bazmee expressed his disbelief at the passage of time, sharing his post on social media. "I still can't believe it's been 31 years since Swarg was released, officially the first film that I wrote," he wrote. "And since then have written a lot of superhit films for @govindaahuja21 & #DavidDhawan! Celebrating 31 years of the classic, Swarg!"



