30 years of 'Rangeela': Urmila says, "It Was Never Just a Film, It's a Feeling"

New Delhi: Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar penned a heartfelt note on social media on Monday as she celebrated 30 years of her film "Rangeela".

Matondkar shared a video of herself on Instagram, which featured her dancing on the track "Rangeela Re" from the film.

Released on September 8, 1995, the film was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and also starred Aamir Khan alongside Matondkar.

The 51-year-old actor said "Rangeela" isn't just a film but a "grand celebration of life" for her.

"It was never just a film. It was, and still is, a feeling – Woven with intense joy, hope, dreams, ambition, beauty, zest, affection, admiration, love and desire, struggle and triumph, sacrifice, and above all, a grand celebration of life," her post began.

"Every scene brings back an instant, childlike smile, carrying us into a world of innocence and wonder. Each song is not merely music, but a celebration of the Navrasa-the nine emotions of Indian literature and poetry...An innocent girl walks onto the silver screen and, with her charm and purity, captures hearts--taking the audience on a timeless journey of beauty, poetry, life, and love," she added.

She concluded, "Thirty years ago today, 'Rangeela' became each one of yours.l! And I am sure, even today, it has the power to transport you back to that very first moment-when you laughed, cheered, and fell in love with its magic. Thank you for letting me be a part of your lives, for embracing me with so much love, and for putting me in a place that only a few can even dare to dream of.. yet fewer are ever blessed to Your appreciation, your accolades!! Your love have been the greatest blessings of my journey. thank you."

"Rangeela" revolved around Matondkar's character Mili dreaming of becoming a famous actor. However, things take a turn when Raj Kamal (Jackie Shroff), a noted actor, and Munna (Khan), her childhood friend, both fall in love with her.

Noted music composer A R Rahman composed the music for the film.