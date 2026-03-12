2NE1’s Park Bom Accuses Sandara Park in Social Media Post, Sparks K-pop Controversy

A controversy has erupted involving members of the iconic K-pop group 2NE1 after singer Park Bom posted a handwritten message on social media accusing fellow member Sandara Park of involvement in a drug scandal.

In the post, Park Bom claimed she had been unfairly portrayed as a “drug user” in the past to cover up another controversy involving Sandara Park. She wrote that Adderall, the medication at the center of her earlier case, was prescribed for Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) and should not have been labelled as illegal drug use.

“Adderall is not a drug and I am an ADD patient,” she wrote in the post. “Sandara Park was caught for drug abuse, and to cover that up, they turned the medication into something labeled as a drug scandal involving me.”

The message, uploaded on March 3, quickly spread across social media and Korean news platforms, triggering intense debate among fans and observers. The post was later deleted as the controversy escalated.

On March 4, Sandara Park responded publicly, firmly denying the accusations. In a brief statement posted on social media, she said: “I have never used drugs. I wish her well.”

Her response drew attention for directly rejecting the allegations while avoiding any personal attack on Park Bom. Sources close to Sandara Park also told Korean media that the claims were completely unfounded.

Speculation about tensions between the two singers intensified after Sandara Park unfollowed Park Bom on social media, though she continues to follow the other former members of the group. Park Bom, meanwhile, has never followed Sandara Park, further fueling rumors of a rift.

The incident has also revived discussion about Park Bom’s earlier drug-related controversy from around a decade ago. In 2010, South Korean authorities investigated her after Adderall tablets were mailed to the country from the United States. The medication contains amphetamine compounds, which are strictly regulated in South Korea.

However, prosecutors later suspended the indictment after confirming that the medication had been legally prescribed by a doctor in the United States to treat her attention deficit disorder.

Despite the legal outcome, the case generated significant public controversy in South Korea and affected Park Bom’s career, leading to a lengthy hiatus.

In recent remarks, Park Bom reiterated that Adderall was part of her legitimate medical treatment and said she felt unfairly labelled as a “drug addict,” arguing that the public perception around the issue had damaged her reputation.

The latest controversy also comes at a time when Park Bom has largely remained inactive in the entertainment industry. Her agency previously confirmed that she has been on hiatus since August 2025 due to health concerns.

Some people close to the situation suggested that the social media post may have been made during a difficult personal period, though this has not been officially confirmed. Industry insiders have urged fans to avoid spreading unverified rumors and highlighted the need for better mental health support for K-pop artists.

The situation has drawn widespread attention partly because 2NE1 remains one of the most influential K-pop girl groups. The group debuted in 2009 under YG Entertainment and achieved global success with hit songs such as “I Am the Best,” “Fire,” and “Lonely.” Even years after their peak, the group continues to maintain a large international fan base.

By Aditya Kumar Singh