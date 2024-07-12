22 Years of Devdas: Celebrating the classic with trivia you might not know

Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the Hindi film Devdas. Released in 2002, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film continues to captivate audiences with its timeless tale of love and tragedy. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit, Devdas is hailed for its stunning visuals, memorable performances, and soul-stirring music. With an IMDb rating of 7.5/10, Devdas remains a cherished classic in Indian cinema, reflecting its enduring appeal and significant cultural impact.



On this special occasion, BhansaliProductions' official Instagram handle shared a nostalgic video memory of the movie along with the caption: The magic of Devdas lives on. Celebrating 22 years of love, friendship, and melodies that have become a part of our hearts #22YearsOfDevdasJackie Shroff, who portrayed the character of Chunni Babu, shared photo memories from the movie. He reflected on the film's lasting impact and the fond memories it holds for those involved, adding the hashtag #22YearsOfDevdas.Here’s some trivia about the iconic film, contributed to Devdas’ IMDb page by entertainment fans.This is the third Devdas made in Hindi, first with K.L.Saigal (1936) and then with Dilip Kumar (1955)In the song ‘Kaahe Chhed Mohe’, the outfit worn by Madhuri Dixit weighed 30kg. She had lots of problems with the dance choreography, but she eventually completed it.Devdas is the first commercial Bollywood film to receive an invitation to Cannes.The first Bollywood song Shreya Ghoshal recorded in her singing career was ‘Bairi Piya’ when she was 16 years old. She recorded the whole song in a single take, without even knowing that she was being recorded.While shooting for the song ‘Dola Re’, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ears were bleeding due to heavy earrings, but she didn't let the injury come in the way of her performance.