2024 roundup: Young talent also finds its space in Tollywood

Although 60-odd small films crashed at the box office, smaller films like ‘"Mathu Vadalara 2', ‘Committee Kurrollu’ and ‘Aay’ drew over Rs 45 crores together and ushered in new talent.

“Well-made content-based films by new directors and actors have also made noise in Tollywood this year and ushered in robust thematic genre,’ says producer Lagadapati Sridhar and adds, "You should take gross collections for small films as actual collections since they reflect the genuine footfalls at theatres and raise hope for such novel ideas. These three films would have garnered over Rs 45 crores combined and such box office figures would give confidence to young directors and actors to dish out themes on par with Malayalam cinema."