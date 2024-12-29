2024 roundup: Young talent also finds its space in Tollywood
Although 60-odd small films crashed at the box office, smaller films like ‘"Mathu Vadalara 2', ‘Committee Kurrollu’ and ‘Aay’ drew over Rs 45 crores together and ushered in new talent.
“Well-made content-based films by new directors and actors have also made noise in Tollywood this year and ushered in robust thematic genre,’ says producer Lagadapati Sridhar and adds, "You should take gross collections for small films as actual collections since they reflect the genuine footfalls at theatres and raise hope for such novel ideas. These three films would have garnered over Rs 45 crores combined and such box office figures would give confidence to young directors and actors to dish out themes on par with Malayalam cinema."
He also says that time is good for brimming talent. "These films' massive success also dispelled the wrong notion that only big stars would draw in crowds and proved a point," adds Sridhar
He believes that the success of new-age cinema will change the game in Tollywood and push producers to bet money on novel themes over making cliched movies. "I think "Committee Kurrollu" was a complete emotional package touching on friendship, and caste reservations besides local politics. Similarly, "Aay" was also a heart-wrenching film that revolves around caste discrimination in smaller towns and it's quite relatable too. However, "Mathu Vadalara 2" was designed as a comic caper and meant to tickle the laughing bones of the viewers. It has a lot of energy but skipped a few logics. Audiences who were craving some fun, rushed to theatres," he points out.
He feels that like in Tamil cinema, Telugu cinema should also strike a balance between star-studded movies and story-driven movies and show that Telugu guys are also game for experiments and novelty.
