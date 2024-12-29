2024 Roundup: Allu Arjun, Prabhas rock, young directors thrive on socio-fantasies

Leading producer M S Raju claims that reigning star Allu Arjun is the flavour of the season with his film ‘Pushpa The Rule’ joining the 1000-club in Indian cinema.

“Allu Arjun’s is the craziest star at the moment and he should enjoy this rare and invincible achievement of joining Rs 1500 crore club. It took 20 years for to reach this position and he has touched a new high in his career,” says M S Raju, who says that Telugu stars are expanding their fan base across the world.

“Of course, Prabhas paved the way with ‘Bahubali;’ and his recent film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ also was a big winner. Jr NTR had some leverage in the Hindi belt with ‘Devara,” he adds.

But he says that only the charisma of a star is not enough to strike a chord with non-Telugu viewers. “Prabhas couldn’t repeat the magic with ‘Radhe Shyam’, so a lot depends on novel content and then an able director to handle it. Good music chips in to make it a worldwide winner,” he adds.