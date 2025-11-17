‘120 Bahadur’ Makes Defence-Theatre History

Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur is set to become the first film to release across India’s defence theatres via PictureTime’s mobile cinema network. The film will screen for the defence community in more than 800 halls when it opens globally on November 21.

The rollout—by PictureTime in association with GenSync Brat Media—aims to bring quality cinema to soldiers and their families in remote regions. With only 30% of India’s 20-million-strong veteran and family audience currently accessing defence cinemas, the initiative hopes to reach the remaining 70%.