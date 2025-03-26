"1000 Crores" starring Mohanlal

The movie "1000 Crores" is being produced under the banner of Sreekar Movie Makers by Kasula Ramakrishna (Sreedhar), Sreekar Gupta, and Kasula Ramakrishna. This film marks the latest project from Kasula Ramakrishna, who previously produced the hit film "100 Crores." The movie has completed all its production activities.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Kasula Ramakrishna mentioned, "We are preparing to release the Malayalam superhit film under the title '1000 Crores' in Telugu. Mohanlal will be playing the lead role, with Kavya Madhavan as the heroine. A notable aspect of the film is that the senior artist Nag Mahesh will provide the voice-over for Mohanlal's character. Prominent PRO Veerababu will be serving as the Executive Producer for the film. After completing all the work, we are planning to release the film in April. We hope the movie will be a definite success and that Mohanlal will emerge as a hero who achieves worldwide recognition and reaches the milestone of 1000 crores."

The movie, starring Mohanlal, Kavya Madhavan, and others, has music composed by Ratheesh Veg, cinematography by Pradeep Nair, and the executive producer is Basimsetty Veerababu. The producers are Kasula Sreekar Gupta, Kasula Ramakrishna, and the film is directed by Joshi.