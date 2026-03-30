‘₹1000 Crore Club Is the Elite Zone,’ Says M. S. Raju

Noted filmmaker M. S. Raju has welcomed Bollywood director Aditya Dhar into the elite ₹1000 crore club, following the massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.



Praising the film, Raju said that the Dhurandhar franchise has emerged as a landmark for its unique content, strong characterizations, and gripping narration. “It has been quite some time since Bollywood delivered something of this scale,” he noted. He also recalled Aditya Dhar’s earlier success with Uri: The Surgical Strike, adding that the director appears to have taken a creative break to meticulously craft this ambitious project.



“He seems to have spent five to six years developing these scripts revolving around a spy who ventures into Pakistan and completes his mission against all odds. His understanding of undercover operations and the subtle execution of such missions has won widespread appreciation,” Raju added.



Welcoming Dhar into the ₹1000 crore league, Raju pointed out that Telugu filmmakers have been leading this space. He credited directors like S. S. Rajamouli, Nag Ashwin, and Sukumar for delivering big-scale cinematic experiences.



“It is true that Telugu directors are ahead in the race. Their vision, talent, and dedication have helped them achieve these massive numbers. The ₹1000 crore club is not for everyone—it is reserved for a select few,” he remarked.



Speaking about Aditya Dhar joining the elite list after Atlee, Raju added, “We usually apply for elite memberships in clubs, but these filmmakers are given that status by the audience. That recognition is far more valuable and meaningful.”



Raju further observed that filmmakers like Rajamouli, Nag Ashwin, and Sukumar are creating immersive cinematic worlds that draw audiences in with compelling storytelling, spectacular visuals, and star power. “They are special filmmakers, and naturally, their records are special too. I am glad Telugu directors are giving tough competition to filmmakers across industries, though I personally don’t like dividing cinema along regional lines,” he said.



Dhurandhar: The Revenge has reportedly crossed ₹1220 crore and continues its strong run at the box office. Meanwhile, Telugu filmmakers are gearing up with their next big ventures. Rajamouli is working on Varanasi with Mahesh Babu, Nag Ashwin is preparing the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga is set to deliver Spirit.



“Box office records are meant to be broken, but more than that, I am excited to witness the craftsmanship these directors will bring to the screen and how they will mesmerize audiences worldwide, besides inspiring young directors to scale new heights,” he concluded

