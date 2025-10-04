$100 Million on the Line: Gold Rush Season 16 Premieres November 7

Gold Rush is back for its 16th season this fall, promising the highest stakes yet as gold prices soar. Premiering Friday, November 7 at 8/7c on Discovery Channel, the season teases the miners’ biggest payday ever—$100 million in gold.



Fan favorites Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets, and Rick Ness return with only a few months to strike it rich. Expect fierce rivalries, risky wagers, family turmoil, and fortunes hanging in the balance.



This year, Schnabel is out to reclaim his throne after last season’s missteps, burning through $100,000 a day to do it. Beets, the “King of the Klondike,” faces family drama after an explosive start, while son Kevin pushes to prove he can run his own mine. Ness, meanwhile, gambles on new land with a skeleton crew, risking it all to stay in the game.



Season 16 promises a cutthroat scramble where dreams meet reality.



Gold Rush, Season 16—Fridays starting November 7, 8/7c, Discovery.

