10 Films to Watch This Friday: Nishaanchi, Jolly LLB 3, Room No-111, and More

As the festive season draws closer, cinephiles are in for a treat with a diverse slate of films hitting the big screens this Friday. From crime dramas and thrillers to courtroom clashes and political sagas, the lineup spans Bollywood, South Indian cinema, and Hollywood blockbusters. Among the highlights are Anurag Kashyap’s gritty Nishaanchi, the much-anticipated Jolly LLB 3, and the suspenseful Room No-111. Here’s a look at the 10 films you can’t miss this week.

Nishaanchi

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Nishaanchi is set in early-2000s Uttar Pradesh and marks Aaishvary Thackeray’s debut in a double role. Featuring Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra, the film follows the diverging lives of twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo.





Jolly LLB 3

The popular courtroom franchise returns with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi facing off as rival lawyers Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi. Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Boman Irani, and Annu Kapoor round out the cast in this witty legal drama.





Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi

Based on Shantanu Gupta’s book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, this biopic directed by Ravindra Gautam stars Paresh Rawal, Nirahua, Anant Joshi, and Pawan Malhotra. It traces a boy’s journey from Nathpanthi monkhood to political leadership.





Afterburn

J.J. Perry’s action-packed adaptation of the Red 5 Comics series stars Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson, and Olga Kurylenko. Set a decade after a solar flare wipes out Earth’s technology, it explores survival in a post-apocalyptic world.





Him

A horror-thriller directed by Justin Tipping, Him stars Julia Fox and Marlon Wayans. It follows a rising football player whose mentorship under a veteran quarterback takes a dark and chilling turn.





A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Kogonada’s fantasy-romance stars Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell as strangers who embark on a magical GPS-guided journey through portals to their pasts, blending love with whimsical sci-fi.





Room No-111

Bhumireddy Chandra Mouli Reedy’s suspense thriller revolves around mysterious deaths linked to a father-daughter duo. Garima Singh and Apurva lead the cast in this gripping murder mystery.





Beauty

A Telugu romantic drama directed by J.S.S. Vardhan, Beauty tells a father’s emotional quest to find his missing daughter. Starring Nilakhi Patra, Naresh Vijay Krishna, and Ankith Koyya, it explores love and innocence.





Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru

An experimental Telugu adventure comedy, this single-shot feature directed by Super Raja promises a 100-minute uncut cinematic experience. Shakthi Thirumagan

Directed by Arun Prabu, this Tamil political drama stars Vijay Antony and Vagai Chandrasekhar, narrating the power struggles and social dynamics shaping contemporary politics.



