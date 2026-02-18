1 Million Reels: Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj Celebrate Success of #AA23 Theme

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Allu Arjun are teaming up for a highly anticipated new project. While the official title has yet to be announced, the film, currently dubbed #AA23, was first revealed in January of this year.



The announcement video quickly went viral on social media, largely thanks to a high-octane theme composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The "#AA23 Theme" has already inspired over one million reels and shorts, setting a massive record before the movie has even begun filming.



On Wednesday, Lokesh shared a selfie with Allu Arjun on Instagram to celebrate the milestone, captioning it: “Add it up, that’s us! 1M reels for #AA23Theme #AA23 #LK7.”



While specific plot details remain under wraps, the film is expected to go on floors later this year. The project is being produced under the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers banner.











