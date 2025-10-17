Engineering Student Allegedly Raped By Her Friend On College Campus In Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A engineering student of Bengaluru city was allegedly raped by her friend on the college campus, a week back, before she registered a police complaint leading to the arrest of the accused identified as Jeevan Gowda (21), studying in sixth semester. The victim is a student in the 7th semester.

It is alleged Jeevan Gowda dragged his friend to the college washroom and reportedly insisted on unnatural sex with him. The victim resisted to it which later led to rape on her inside the washroom.

On October 10, the victim told accused Jeevan Gowda that she would collect some belongings of hers from him in the afternoon. At the lunch break, the victim met Jeevan Gowda and were engaged in a chat before the accused made the victim get down the stairs. Later both walked towards PG block on the 7th floor of the College building.

There, the victim alleged, Jeevan Gowda tried to kiss her and noticing the advances made by the accused, the victim tried to escape from the spot. She was chased down by the accused to the sixth floor of the college building where the accused forcibly dragged the victim to the washroom demanding unnatural sex with him. When his demand went unheeded, Jeevan Gowda locked the door of the men’s washroom to allegedly rape her.

The victim revealed alleged rape on her to her friends who consoled her. Her friends asked the victim to bring to the knowledge of her parents. The victim accompanied by her parents registered a complaint with Hanumanthanagar police. Acting in the complaint, police arrested the accused on October 15.