Hyderabad: Traffic movement was disrupted on the ever-busy Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway as thousands of people residing in the city headed to their native places in Andhra Pradesh to cast their vote on May 13.



Patangi near Choutuppal in Suryapet district, which is the first toll gate, which the motorists have to cross while proceeding to Vijayawada, witnessed massive traffic chaos from Friday night. Since weekend holidays coupled with a public holiday declared in view of elections on May 13, people packed their bags and headed to their native places in Andhra Pradesh after completing their office work on Friday night.

A majority of people opted to travel either by bus or train to reach their destination. Owing to non-availability of sufficient bus and train tickets, most of them preferred to travel by road in their own car while some travelled in shared cars available from LB Nagar to Vijayawada.

Traffic snarls were also reported at toll plazas in Jaggaiahpet and Keesara in Andhra Pradesh. However, officials deputed additional staff at all the toll plazas between Hyderabad and Vijayawada highway and ensured that vehicle owners travel with minimum inconvenience due to sudden arrival of vehicles from Hyderabad.

The administration deployed additional police personnel to regulate traffic at toll plazas in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.



