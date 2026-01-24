Eight Booked As Reel Shoot Triggers Fire At Janardhan Reddy’s Model House: Police

BALLARI: Police have booked eight persons, including two adults and six juveniles, in connection with a fire that broke out at the model house of Gangavathi MLA and former minister G Janardhan Reddy in a layout under Ballari Rural Police limits.

The fire occurred at the model house located inside the G-Square project. The house is in the name of Reddy’s wife Aruna. A complaint was lodged by the site manager, Rizwaan, police said.

The two adults who have been arrested are identified as Sohail alias Sahil (18) and Suresh (32), both residents of Tailor Street in Cowl Bazaar, Ballari. The remaining six are juveniles, whose identities have been withheld in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Ballari SP Dr Suman D Pennekar told reporters that preliminary investigation revealed that a group of youths had accessed the rooftop of the model house to shoot reels and take photographs and videos. During the activity, two of them allegedly lit a fire, which soon went out of control and caused the blaze.

She said that the department will conduct a deeper probe.

“The group of youths used to visit this house frequently to shoot reels and photos. We came to know this after examining their mobile phones,” she added.

She also pointed out that there was no security arrangement or CCTV surveillance at Janardhan Reddy’s layout. “Ensuring such arrangements is also the responsibility of the property owner,” she added.

Ballari Range IGP Dr PS Harsha said the statements of the detained persons are consistent with the material evidence collected so far.

He added that two members of the group committed the act without realising the seriousness of what they were doing.

According to the complaint the fire caused damage worth Rs 1.25 crore.

Meanwhile Janardhan Reddy has pointed fingers at Bellary City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy.

He said it was difficult to accept that the fire was caused by youngsters who had come only to record videos.

“Four months ago a complaint regarding a theft at this same house was lodged. At that time, the accused were protected by Bharath Reddy and ASP Ravikumar. In such a situation, is it believable that people who came to shoot reels set fire to the house?” he questioned.

He further demanded that the detained youths be subjected to medical tests, claiming that such examinations would reveal drug consumption.

“The Chief Minister is protecting people like Bharath Reddy. This criminal will one day set the entire State on fire. The January 1 incident must be handed over to the CBI,” he reiterated.