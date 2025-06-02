Efforts Underway for Grand Masula Beach Festival

VIJAYAWADA: Mines, geology and excise minister Kollu Ravindra has directed officials to work in coordination for the successful conduct of the Masula (Machilipatnam) Beach Festival scheduled for the first week of June.

At a review meeting held at the Roads and Buildings Guest House in Machilipatnam on Sunday, the minister announced the formation of multiple committees to handle various aspects of the festival—publicity, invitations, stages, sports, cultural programmes, and media coordination. Officials and leaders will serve as members of these committees, which will function until the conclusion of the event. Plans are also underway to establish a permanent committee for Manginapudi Beach development.

The festival will begin on June 5 with the unveiling of a 100-foot national flag, followed by sports and cultural programmes from June 6 to 8.

To ensure smooth travel to the beach, buses will be operated from various regions. The Chilakalapudi–beach route will be made one-way, while return traffic will be diverted via Pothapalli, Gokavaram and Peddapatnam to National Highway 216.

Transformers have been installed to ensure uninterrupted power supply, with generators kept on standby. A rally linked to the festival will be held on June 3 from Koneru Centre.

The minister urged collective efforts to make this year’s event surpass the 2018 edition. MEPMA Project Director Sai Baba will serve as the nodal officer.

The meeting was attended by PD Sai Baba, District Sports Authority Officer Jhansi Lakshmi and others.