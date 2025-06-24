Women Engineering Students in India Show Growing Interest in AI/ML Careers

Women engineering students in India are demonstrating a strong and early commitment to careers in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), according to the byteXL AI and Engineering Jobs Report 2025.

The report is based on behavioural insights from over 100,000 students – 62,000 male and 38,000 female – using byteXL’s learning platforms. It draws from live platform data, including code practice and project workspace usage, offering a detailed view into how India’s next generation of engineers is learning. It tracks how students progress from basic programming to project-based learning and, finally, to choosing a specific career track. According to the data, 40 percent of female students reached the final stage of career track selection, compared to only 35 percent of male students. Among those who did, women showed a notably strong preference for AI and machine learning. “Artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming various industrial sectors through decision-making, large scale personalization, and process automation. This never-ending process of innovation and transformation is what sparked my curiosity and led me to pursue AI/ML as a career path,” said a female student from Parul University, Vadodara. The report also highlights surprising leadership from students in smaller towns and Tier 3 colleges. Nearly half (49 percent) of students identified a clear career path, outperforming peers from Tier 1 and Tier 2 colleges, who stood at 33 percent and 35 percent respectively. Tier 1 students, while more likely to dive directly into project-based learning due to prior exposure, showed comparatively less alignment with long-term goals.





Another significant trend is the rising preference for AI/ML careers among students from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. While only 16 percent of Tier 1 students selected AI/ML as their preferred track, interest soared to 37.9 percent among Tier 2 students and a striking 53.9 percent among those from Tier 3 colleges. Notable Tier 1 cities surveyed included Hyderabad and Pune, while Tier 2 cities featured Vijayawada, Nagpur, Chandigarh, and Dehradun.