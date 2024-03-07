Which engineering stream has the most girls?

When every girl was turning right, they turned left. These girls were spotted at BAJA SAEINDIA 2024, a national-level engineering students’ out-of-classroom education event currently underway at B V Raju Institute of Technology (BVRIT) at their Narsapur campus, Hyderabad. The event is being organised in South India for the first time.The girls were trying to lift their single-seater buggy to a side, trying to fix tyres, and testing the all-terrain electric buggy they designed. They are mechanical, electrical and automobile engineering students are from the BVRIT Narsapur campus in Medak District and Sri Vishnu Institute of Technology, Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh and from other instututions from across the country. While majority of girls opt the Computer Science stream, they chose to study core engineering streams which are perceived to be male-oriented."More companies in the automobile industry are recruiting girls. Girls are getting good placements. Hence they choose non-CSE streams," said Lasya, who is working with Tata Motors in the automobile sector."I didn’t want to get into stereotype courses. Hence I chose mechanical engineering," said B. Kanthi Sri from Sri Vishnu Institute of Technology, Bhimavaram."I am proud to be a mechanical engineer. Like many other parents, my parents wanted me to go for IT-related engineering streams. But I know my interest lies in mechanical, so here I am. I move fast on the shop floor, casting, and welding on par with boys or even better. I am now fascinated with working with machines. I want to make a career in mechanical engineering," said PSSN Surekha of Sri Vishnu Institute of Technology.However, the participation of girls students in the evnt is less than male particopants. "In all four different categories of events BAJA SAEINDIA organises, 3528 participants were boys while the number of girls is 700," said Hirotake Harada, Senior Vice President of Engineering of Renault Nissan Tech. He suggested that changes have to be made to the BAJA SAEINDIA 2024 rule book and registration guidelines to make the competition more inclusive.