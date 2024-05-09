Touro University to Conduct Spot Admissions in Hyderabad

Get2Uni, led by Founder & President Pawan A Srivastava, brings extensive recruitment experience and personalized support to students worldwide. Strengthening Touro University's efforts, Get2Uni empowers students in fulfilling their study abroad aspirations.

Prospective students attending the spot admissions event will have the opportunity to apply for admission to Touro University and receive an exclusive USD 5000 scholarship towards their studies. This scholarship underscores Touro University's commitment to supporting students in their educational pursuits.

The press conference highlighted Touro University's mission to provide transformative educational experiences, preparing students for success in a rapidly changing world. Dr. Rima Aranha, Associate Provost for Strategic Initiatives, emphasized the university's dedication to excellence in technology education, empowering students to become leaders and innovators.

Complementing its focus on technology, Touro University offers a diverse range of undergraduate programs across various disciplines, including health sciences, education, and business. Mr. James Shafer, Director of International Student Recruitment and Enrollment, highlighted the university's commitment to equipping students with the skills to excel in their chosen fields.

Prospective students interested in pursuing studies at Touro University are encouraged to attend the spot admissions event in Hyderabad on May 10th, 2024 at Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills. Through a blend of academic rigor, hands-on experience, and dedicated faculty mentorship, Touro University remains at the forefront of innovation in education.