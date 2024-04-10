TOEFL exams start in AP from today

Over 2.1 million students from classes 3rd through 9th of schools across the state, including the state-run, will be writing their TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) from Wednesday.Educational Testing Service (ETS) of Princeton, USA, conducts the exam over two days using latest computer-based testing technology.Incidentally, a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Andhra Pradesh government and ETS, aimed at enhancing English language proficiency in government schools.The exams administered will be TOEFL Primary and TOEFL Junior Standard, which assess the reading and listening skills of students from grades 3 to 5 and 6 to 9 respectively. Additionally, a separate TOEFL Junior Speaking Test will assess speaking skills of Class 10 students.The exam will start on Wednesday, April 10, with a staggering 4,53,265 students from classes 3rd to 5th taking the exam. This will be followed on Friday, April 12, when 16,52,142 students from classes 6th to 9th will appear for the exam.Upon evaluation, ETS Princeton will give each student a certified scorecard indicating their level of English language proficiency.Principal secretary Praveen Prakash has directed all district educational officers (DEOs) to ensure foolproof arrangements.Srikakulam district education officer told Deccan Chronicle that they have allocated 452 tablets, with necessary backups, to ensure smooth conduct of the exam."In addition to revising concepts like grammar, vocab and comprehension, I've focused on time management by taking lots of mock tests," said S. Bhargav, a class 8 student from Tirupati, who dreams of becoming a linguist.Class 7 student Janya Gothwal of Vizag has bigger ambitions. "My long-term goal is to pursue higher studies at a top university abroad. Cracking this exam will prove my English proficiency and give me a competitive edge," she stated.