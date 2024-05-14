These are the top universities in India and around the world

Hyderabad: The Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) has released its list of top 2,000 universities across the globe on Monday.

USA's Harvard University has topped the list while China's Yunnan Agricultural University (2000) secured the last spot.

Indian Universities have failed to find a spot in the top 100 Universities, with Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad being the only university in the top 500 list. IIM-Ahmedabad has ranked 410 in the global rankings with an employability rank of 11.

Coming to Universities in India, the IIM-Ahmedabad has topped the list followed by Indian Institute of Science- Bengaluru (501), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay (568), Indian Institute of Technology Madras (582) and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research -Hyderabad (TIFR) (606).

Meanwhile, TIFR is the top University in Hyderabad followed by University of Hyderabad (UoH) (1299) and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (1327).

Top 10 Indian Universities:

1. IIM Ahmedabad



2. IISc Bengaluru

3. IIT Bombay

4. IIT Madras

5. TIFR Hyderabad

6. IIT Delhi

7. Delhi University

8. IIT Kharagpur

9. AcSIR Ghaziabad

10. Punjab University