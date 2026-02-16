Cisco Networking Academy Centre Opens at Guru Nanak University

Is this one of a revolutionary move taken by a university?

Recently, a global academy dedicated to essential IT education launched a program at the Guru Nanak University campus in Ibrahimpatnam, Hyderabad. The academy is none other than the Cisco Networking Academy, one of the world’s leading institutions specializing in cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, and a wide range of other digital courses.

In collaboration with Cisco Networking Academy, Guru Nanak University had launched a programme on February 16, to equip students with world-class networking, cybersecurity, and next-generation digital skills. The initiative aims to empower students with cutting-edge expertise essential for today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape.

The program has been already put to place in over 190 countries across the world. Ever since it’s inception, Cisco Networking Academy had helped more than 28 million learners ever since its beginning tracking back to 1997.

Cisco Networking Academy as mentioned specialises in teaching networking, cyber security, programming, IoT, as well as career- ready digital skills, through blended classroom instructions, hands on labs and access to industry standard tools. This program is designed to help students not only acquire theoretical knowledge but also develop practical skills that align with the rapidly evolving IT market in India’s increasingly digital economy

The Vice Chancellor of Guru Nanak University stated, “We are very honoured to launch the Cisco Networking Academy Centre of Excellence at our university.” He further added that this collaboration significantly enhances students’ technological skills and industry readiness, helping them succeed in their future careers.

“By integrating the curriculum of Cisco with Guru Nanak University, we are building a robust pathway for the success of students.” Marcella O’Shea- The regional Manager APJ, corporate affairs of Cisco Networking academy said.

She also stated that this centre reflects Cisco’s mission to foster digital skills and empower the youth for the jobs of tomorrow.