Telangana: Schools will run half-day from March 15

DC Correspondent
7 March 2024 5:58 PM GMT
Effective from March 15 until the last working day of the academic session that is April 23, 2024, all primary, upper primary, and high schools across the state, irrespective of management — be it government, government-aided, or private — will operate from 8 am to 12.30 pm. (Representational Image: Flickr)

Hyderabad: The Telangana school education department has issued an order for half-day schools amid rising temperatures. Effective from March 15 until the last working day of the academic session that is April 23, 2024, all primary, upper primary, and high schools across the state, irrespective of management — be it government, government-aided, or private — will operate from 8 am to 12.30 pm.

Additionally, mid-day meals will be provided at 12.30 pm, ensuring students should receive proper nutrition during their school hours.

Notably, special classes will continue for Class X students for the upcoming SSC public examination in March 2024. To accommodate this, schools designated as SSC examination centres will extend their operating hours from 1 pm to 5 pm.

