TS Inter Exams 2024 From Today

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all geared up to hold the Intermediate theory examinations for first and second-year students, including vocational candidates, from Friday. Till March 19, 9,80,978 students will take the exams, 1,46,811 hailing from government junior colleges. Students must carry their admit cards.

The Intermediate first-year exams will commence on February 28, starting with the second language paper 1, followed by the English paper 1 on March 1, running from 9 am to 12 noon. Students are required to be seated by 8.45 am, with no admittance after 9 am.

The second-year exams will run from February 29 to March 19. The Tele-Manas (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking across the State) with qualified psychologists and psychiatrists, will be available round the clock on toll-free number 14416, to help students relieve exam-related stress and anxiety.

Shruti Ojha, BIE secretary, oversaw planning and held review meetings to ensure the smooth execution of the exams. Comprehensive arrangements have been made, with district co-ordination committee meetings chaired by collectors have also reviewed necessary arrangements with the TSRTC, the police, medical officers and the electricity department, for safe and quick travel of students on the exam routes, for imposition of CrPC Section 144 orders (prohibiting gatherings near exam centres) and closure of photocopy stores, among other preparations.

A network of 1,521 examination centres equipped with CCTV surveillance will be utilised, alongside oversight from district examination committees, flying squads, sitting squads, and approximately 27,900 invigilators drawn from the school education department.