Telangana Intermediate Exam Results Likely Tomorrow

DC Correspondent
21 April 2024 6:04 PM GMT
Telangana Intermediate Exam Results Likely Tomorrow
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. (Facebook)

Hyderabad: The TS Board of Intermediate Education is likely to announce the results for the first and second year examinations on Monday, although no formal declaration has been made. The paper assessment process concluded on April 10. If the results are released, they can be accessed on the TSBIE websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in, results.cgg.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

